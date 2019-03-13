Try 3 months for $3
Art

Après Art! will run through March 22.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host Après Art! from 3 to 5 p.m. Fridays through March 22 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Designed for families with kids ages 5 to 12, Après Art! participants and their adult caregivers can warm up with a mug of hot chocolate after a day on the slopes and create a winter art project to take home.

The final two project themes include the following:

  • Marc
  • h 15 — mitten drawing
  • March 22 — snowy skies

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments