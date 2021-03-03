Drama, music and love return: Dilettantes won't let a pandemic stop a musical

TWIN FALLS — The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley has produced a major musical every year for the past 62 years.

This year, the group was determined to not let a global pandemic end that tradition.

The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley will livestream “The Last Five Years” this week from the College of Southern Idaho. The show features two separate casts who will portray the emotional five year relationship between rising novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt. Garth Dustin Blackburn and Johanna Stagge will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and Dustin Hobdey and Meghan Burnham at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I really hope that people will buy tickets to this livestreaming event,” said director Lori Henson in an email. “First of all because it’s a great show and I think it’s enjoyable. ...Fortunately livestreaming gives us the chance to reach far beyond the Magic Valley giving the rest of the world a chance to see just how much talent we have here in this valley.”

“The Last Five Years” will be the group’s first show since the start of the pandemic. Their last show, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was staged last March.

