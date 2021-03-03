Drama, music and love return: Dilettantes won't let a pandemic stop a musical

TWIN FALLS — The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley has produced a major musical every year for the past 62 years.
This year, the group was determined to not let a global pandemic end that tradition.
The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley will livestream “The Last Five Years” this week from the College of Southern Idaho. The show features two separate casts who will portray the emotional five year relationship between rising novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt. Garth Dustin Blackburn and Johanna Stagge will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and Dustin Hobdey and Meghan Burnham at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I really hope that people will buy tickets to this livestreaming event,” said director Lori Henson in an email. “First of all because it’s a great show and I think it’s enjoyable. ...Fortunately livestreaming gives us the chance to reach far beyond the Magic Valley giving the rest of the world a chance to see just how much talent we have here in this valley.”
“The Last Five Years” will be the group’s first show since the start of the pandemic. Their last show, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was staged last March.
“‘The Last Five Years’ is the perfect show to livestream during a pandemic,” Henson said. “It’s a two-person show so it was easy to rehearse and to perform while following the guidelines.”
Since the Dilettantes do not own their own performance or rehearsal space, Henson said one challenge was not being able to hold open auditions. Luckily, three of the four actors involved in the production have been begging Henson to consider the small scale musical.
“Usually the Dilettantes do a large musical,” Henson said. “So this show was never going to be one that we were going to look closely at. But since the pandemic gave us so many restrictions it actually was a chance to reward those actors with the opportunity to work on something that is near and dear to their hearts.”
Henson said while rehearsals for the livestream are no different than rehearsing for a live show, blocking the show has been different, which means there’s going to be close-ups and lots of camera work.
“This is our first attempt at livestreaming a show,” Henson said. “While I think we’ve done a great job approaching this new way of presenting theater, I certainly hope that we can get back to doing it the old-fashioned way in person.”