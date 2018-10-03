TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration Series will present Dr. Del Parkinson: “My Favorite Chopin” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Parkinson will perform some of Chopin’s best-known works, including “Fantaisie-Impromptu,” “Minute Waltz” and “Heroic Polonaise.” The recital will blend narration and visual images with the piano performance to explore Chopin’s journey, which contributed to the creation of music that is universally enjoyed and admired.
Frédéric Chopin is known as the poet of the piano. This program will focus on his life and works, beginning with his formative years in Warsaw and ending with his mature years in Paris.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at the CSI Box Office.
