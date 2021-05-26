Downtown Twin Falls comes alive with Western Days' 'Re-boot'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Live music from local performers will be available throughout the entire event. This year’s lineup includes EllieMae Millenkamp and her band, Midnight River Choir, Sage Albrecht and Kaden Madden, The Froghollow Band, and more.

The Second Annual Western Days Car Show will also run from June 5-6. The show is hosted by Nocturnal Dreams, CC, and sponsored by Willis Toyota. Participants compete for a number of titles, including first place, second place, third place and Best of Show. Each title comes with its own prize. Additionally, 10 preregistered car show participants will be randomly selected to participate in the Western Days parade.

Just a stone’s throw away from the main Western Days events and car show, shops on Main Avenue will be participating in an all-day event: Crazy Dayz on Main. The third annual event is hosted by Brass Monkey, a local boutique shop, and begins at 10 a.m. with a petting zoo, farmers’ markets, sidewalk sales and more.

At high noon, attendees will clear the streets to make way for actors from the Orpheum Theatre, who will celebrate the history of downtown Twin Falls with a shoot-out reenactment. Another showing will be available at 3 p.m.

