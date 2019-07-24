TWIN FALLS — While Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski are funny, they want to make clear that they aren’t making light of Alzheimer’s. But they are hoping to use their improv skills to raise awareness and help people with the devastating disease.
The comedy duo star in a fun improv-filled night with special guests, including Derek Shipman and Shelly Gossman. The event is a fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Idaho. The preshow starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Bull Moose Bicycles and the comedy show starts at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre. There will be an after-party at Koto Brewing Company.
Tickets are $20 and available at the Orpheum or any “We’re Alz In” team member. There will be a silent auction and a pause in the show for an item auction, so make sure to bring a checkbook.
This is the third year that the couple has put on “Doubling Down For a Cure.” The initial inspiration came from Neff’s mother, who has Alzheimer’s. When taking care of her, they realized that the rules of improv can aid in conversations with people who have dementia.
The first rule of improv is “Yes, and…” — which basically means agreeing to whatever reality the other person has created.
A second rule: Don’t ask questions. This removes placing a burden on the person with Alzheimer’s, Kaminski said.
So if someone says “We’re in Siberia,” they don’t correct; instead, they build the scene.
The Third rule: Go with the flow. Don’t go into the room with a preconceived notion of what’s going to happen.
“I feel like she appreciates us using these skills to help communicate with her,” Kaminski said.
The first year, this event helped raise $13,000. Last year, the show had a hand in raising $30,000, Kaminski said. He hopes that they can double that this year.
“The fun part of improv is that no one will see this show ever again,” Kaminski said. “I’m looking forward to playing around on stage.”
