KETCHUM — Remember to buy your tickets for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ winter fundraiser, the New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash. All attendees must be 21 and older. There is a maximum of six tickets per person.
Purchase tickets by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Rock and roll at River Run Lodge, dressed in your leather-studded sequined threads to ring in the new year with the evening’s talent, DJ Lady Sinclair. The Los Angeles-based DJ and band will spin mash ups, juxtapose tracks and play your favorite rock n’ roll tunes that will keep the party going after the clock strikes 12.
Enjoy free bubbles from 9 to 10 p.m. as well as a midnight toast, compliments of event sponsor Domaine Ste. Michelle. Attendees can snap a memory in the customized Bubbly Bash photo booth.
