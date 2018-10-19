TWIN FALLS — With Halloween only 12 days away, people are scrambling to put their costumes together.
Hidden in plain sight on Main Avenue stands an enduring costume shop. Poindexter’s Costume and Novelty Store makes every day feel like Halloween. It’s filled to the brim with masks of monsters and cobwebs strewn about. Even the employees are encouraged to wear a different costume every day.
“I’m the last full-time costume shop in Twin Falls,” said Susan Buhler. “Halloween isn’t cheap anymore. We’ve got to mark everything down to compete with the pop-up shops.”
Poindexter’s is celebrating its 20th Halloween. The question remains, how does this place survive against pop-up shops like Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween store franchise in the U.S.?
Buhler tries to set her store apart by avoiding modern fads — so no video game characters nor internet memes turned costume. She figured people can go to stores like Walmart if they want trends, she deals more in timeless creatures.
“I still go for Frankenstein’s monsters and werewolves,” Buhler said. “I go for the classic stuff.”
Dave Nidrich recently explored the store with his wife. He plans on being a zombie gnome — not exactly a costume you could find at any old store. They’ve been to several shops already to no avail. Poindexter’s has become their last hope.
“It seems like they have everything here,” Nidrich said.
For someone like Alma Husejnagić, who needs a new costume for each event, Poindexter’s seemed like the logical place to go.
“I’m going to be Tomb Raider and Cruella de Vil. This is the only place that has everything I need,” Husejnagić said.
Poindexter’s employee Abraxsis Lewis said that this October has had a slow start. This month is usually their busiest time of year. She chalks it up to people waiting until the last minute.
Lisa and Anthony Wagner poked around at every rack looking for the right costume this year. They don’t know what they are going to be yet, but the sky is the limit with this store.
When asked why they come here instead of any other store, Lisa points to Buhler.
“We come here because of [Buhler],” Lisa said. “She’s always helpful when we’re trying to find costumes.”
More tips for making an amazing Halloween costume:
ONE STOP SHOP: Walmart and Target have a Halloween destination where customers can find Halloween decor and costumes all in one place. These costumes feature the most popular trends; expect plenty of Marvel superheroes and Disney princesses here. Typical prices for Halloween costumes range from $15 to $50.
USE WHAT YOU HAVE OR BUY USED: Go to your closet and you’ll most likely find the makings of a Halloween costume. Have those old ripped up jeans that you can’t just can’t seem to get rid of? Paint yourself green and suddenly you’ve become the Hulk.
Thrift stores like Goodwill, Once Upon A Child or Deseret Industries will offer affordable Halloween costumes. Once Upon A Child has youth costumes that range from $8 to $20.
Goodwill’s website is making costume shopping easier with goodwill.org/halloween. The site offers makeup tutorials and explores costumes by theme. If you want to be an ’80s break dancer, a farmer or dress like it’s the roarin’ ’20s, Goodwill has you covered.
DO IT YOURSELF: The internet has made it easier than ever to come up with creative costumes. Places like Pinterest, Etsy or the online sites of Jo-Ann’s and Michael’s have tons of ideas. Jo-Ann’s has broadened its assortment to include more ready-made accessories such as tutus and joann.com/halloween-headquarters has guides on how to make Halloween craft costumes. These instructions range on skill level and crafting time.
