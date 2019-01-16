KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Film Series continues with a screening of “Chef Flynn” — a documentary from filmmaker Cameron Yates about the unusual childhood and meteoric rise of teen chef Flynn McGarry.
The film, presented as part of the center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St.
While many of his peers were playing video games, Flynn McGarry was creating remarkable gastronomic delights far beyond his years at his home in Studio City, Calif. His family encouraged him to pursue his creative passion, and his mother — an artist and filmmaker — thoroughly documented his unique journey.
McGarry loved to prepare elaborate dinners for friends and family and soon became known as the Teen Chef, establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. By the time he was 16, McGarry had staged in top restaurants in Los Angeles, New York and Europe. Trying to stay focused on his dream, he had to weather critics who challenged his rapid ascent in the culinary world.
With access to a trove of personal archival footage and including new, intimate vérité footage, director Yates created a collage of McGarry’s singular focus and distinctive path through childhood. This fascinating documentary shares a rare view of a young man’s successful rise from the inside.
Tickets for “Chef Flynn” are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E.
