TWIN FALLS — Landscape photographer Terry Halbert will present a digital photography boot camp from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
The class will range from camera basics to seeing a new artistic vision of the world.
Tips to be learned:
- Exposure
- Composition and light
- Digital workflow
- Build an equipment kit
- Display and show your work
Registration is required. Call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org. The cost is: $120 Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 non-members.
