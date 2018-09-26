Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Landscape photographer Terry Halbert will present a digital photography boot camp from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

The class will range from camera basics to seeing a new artistic vision of the world.

Tips to be learned:

  • Exposure
  • Composition and light
  • Digital workflow
  • Build an equipment kit
  • Display and show your work

Registration is required. Call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org. The cost is: $120 Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 non-members.

