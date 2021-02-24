Destinations without the journey: Hotel lets guests travel the world without leaving Idaho

Fisher said he’s seen an increase in local bookings as people who have been “cooped up in their houses” look for a “staycation.”

“There’s something psychological that happens when you shut that door,” Fisher said. “You don’t feel like you’re in Pocatello or Idaho Falls. It just takes you away. You could be 2,000 miles away.”

But locals staying at the hotel is nothing new; it was always the group that Fisher had in mind.

“Our main objective when we built it was for locals. For couples’ honeymoons or anniversaries or birthdays,” Fisher said. “It’s a place where couples can come without traveling very far. It’s good for mothers who get nervous about traveling too far from their children.”

The owner is passionate about the need to take moments in our busy lives to spend quality time on those we love. And it seems many share that mindset.

“We have some guests who come back every month. Some have a favorite room they request over and over,” manager Brittney Robison said.