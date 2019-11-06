TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will host a free open house for the exhibit “Deck the Walls” from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The evening will also feature new work by the Idaho Conservation League’s 2019 Artist-in-Residence Carl Rowe. Enjoy beautiful works of art, great conversation and refreshments. The event is sponsored by Ataraxis Accounting & Advisory Services and Northwest Foam Products.
Rowe traveled across the Gem State during his 2019 residency and created a body of work that tells the story of rural Idaho. His contemporary paintings portray the rugged, muscular contours of Idaho landscapes and use the natural light that plays over their forms to emphasize their vast scale. Enjoy an exclusive look at Rowe’s radiant paintings at this unique pop-up art show and hear from him about his artist’s journey.
Just in time to select a unique work of art for the special people on your Christmas list, “Deck the Walls” will feature the creative expressions of 10 guest artists and 19 Full Moon Gallery artists.
Guest Artists are as follows: Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor
Full Moon Gallery Member artists are as follows: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.
Deck the Walls is on display through Jan. 16. For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
