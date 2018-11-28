BOISE — DecemberFest 2018, Idaho Public Television’s year-end fundraising campaign, will feature several new documentaries beginning Friday:
- “Dialogue” will feature Host Marcia Franklin interviewing architect Jeanne Gang at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gang, a MacArthur Fellowship recipient, will discuss some of her designs, as well as her architectural philosophy.
- “Idaho Reports” will continue its 47th season at 8 p.m. Friday — with half-hour shows Fridays till January and hour-long programs during the 2019 legislative session. Host Melissa Davlin and producer Seth Ogilvie will interview lawmakers, stakeholders and lobbyists to bridge the gap between Boise policy discussions and the everyday lives of Idahoans.
- An encore of “We Sagebrush Folks: Annie Pike Greenwood’s Idaho” will bring to life the Idaho writer and schoolteacher at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Her book, “We Sagebrush Folks,” chronicles the hard reality of farming in the newly irrigated “Eden” of southern Idaho in the early 1900s, describing concerns including depression and abuse. The documentary will also take viewers inside the aging and mysterious Greenwood School, named after the writer.
- The “Outdoor Idaho” crew will explore the unique formations of the Lost River Range and meet the hardy individuals who live alongside these 12,000-foot peaks at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. It will include endurance runner Kelly Lance who climbed all nine of Idaho’s “12ers” in record time.
- “Pioneers of the Air: Idaho and the Birth of Commercial Aviation” will air on “Idaho Experience” at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The country’s first commercial airmail delivery took flight in 1926 from a newly created airport where Boise State University now stands. Not long after, hundreds of landing strips were created across the state which led to a need for a system of arrows and beacons to direct those early pilots.
