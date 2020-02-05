TWIN FALLS — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser raised $27,000 for charity.
Each year, non-profits submit requests to Rotary and the board decides which organizations will receive money. This year, Rotary is working with the City of Twin Falls to build new bathrooms at Frontier Field.
The event was held Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
Brownie
1. Canyon Ridge High School
Cake Candy
1. Twin Falls High School
2. Twin Falls Senior Center
3. CSI Baking & Pastry Arts
Cookie
3. Canyons Retirement Community
Unique Dessert
1. Magic Valley High School
1. Magic Valley High School
High School Division
1. Twin Falls High School
2. Canyon Ridge High School
3. Magic Valley High School
Best in Show
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cold Stone Creamery participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate on Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cactus Petes participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Attendees eat chocolate during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Black Bear Diner participated in the cake category during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Daniel Gardner gets after some dessert during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Canyon Ridge High School students serve up brownies during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Shannon Alvarez, with the Culinary Arts program at CSI, stands by during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Double-raspberry chocolate truffle is handed out during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Timeless chocolate raspberry cake by Cactus Petes is ready to be served during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cakes are brought out for the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Yamilet Medina, with the Culinary Arts program at CSI, stands by during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Shari's Cafe participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Silent auction items are displayed at the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Jakers Joe DeBoard serves up unique desserts during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
