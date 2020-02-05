{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser raised $27,000 for charity.

Each year, non-profits submit requests to Rotary and the board decides which organizations will receive money. This year, Rotary is working with the City of Twin Falls to build new bathrooms at Frontier Field.

The event was held Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.

Here are the winners:

Brownie

People’s Winners

1. Canyon Ridge High School

2. Milner’s Gare

3. Sweet Creations

Judge’s Winners

1. Ketchum Burrito

2. Hilton Garden Inn

3. Sweet Creations

Cake

People’s Winners

1. Cactus Petes

2. Homestyle Direct

3. CSI Culinary

Judge’s Winners

1. Cactus Petes

2. Homestyle Direct

3. CSI Culinary

Candy

People’s Winners

1. Twin Falls High School

2. Twin Falls Senior Center

3. CSI Baking & Pastry Arts

Judge’s Winners

1. Frederickson’s

2.Twin Falls High School

3. Ashley Manor

Cookie

People’s Winners

1. 4 Roots

2. Carla’s Creations

3. Bridgeview Estates

Judge’s Winners

1. Bridgeview Estates

2. Carla’s Creations

3. Canyons Retirement Community

Unique Dessert

People’s Winners

1. Magic Valley High School

2. Grace Assisted Living

3. Jakers Bar & Grill

Judge’s Winners

1. Magic Valley High School

2. Jakers Bar and Grill

3. Grace Assisted Living

High School Division

1. Twin Falls High School

2. Canyon Ridge High School

3. Magic Valley High School

Best in Show

1. Cactus Petes

