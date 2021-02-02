Death by Chocolate fundraiser canceled

TWIN FALLS — The annual Rotary Club of Twin Falls fundraiser Death by Chocolate has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The fundraiser has raised over $400,000 in the past 15 years. All proceeds have benefited local charities, Rotary and its projects, the group said in a statement.

Last year's event raised $27,000. This year's Death by Chocolate would have been the 16th annual event.

"The Rotary Club of Twin Falls hopes to see you at next year’s Death by Chocolate," the Rotary statement said. "Save the date for Feb. 3, 2022."

For more information, contact April Swisher at 208-420-3057 or by email at aswisher@giltner.com.

