Death by Chocolate fundraiser canceled
Death by Chocolate fundraiser canceled

15th Annual Death by Chocolate

Canyon Ridge High School students serve up brownies during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The annual Rotary Club of Twin Falls fundraiser Death by Chocolate has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The fundraiser has raised over $400,000 in the past 15 years. All proceeds have benefited local charities, Rotary and its projects, the group said in a statement.

Last year's event raised $27,000. This year's Death by Chocolate would have been the 16th annual event.

"The Rotary Club of Twin Falls hopes to see you at next year’s Death by Chocolate," the Rotary statement said. "Save the date for Feb. 3, 2022."

For more information, contact April Swisher at 208-420-3057 or by email at aswisher@giltner.com.

