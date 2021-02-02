Death by Chocolate fundraiser canceled

Canyon Ridge High School students serve up brownies during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — The annual Rotary Club of Twin Falls fundraiser Death by Chocolate has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The fundraiser has raised over $400,000 in the past 15 years. All proceeds have benefited local charities, Rotary and its projects, the group said in a statement.
Last year's event raised $27,000. This year's Death by Chocolate would have been the 16th annual event.
"The Rotary Club of Twin Falls hopes to see you at next year’s Death by Chocolate," the Rotary statement said. "Save the date for Feb. 3, 2022."
For more information, contact April Swisher at 208-420-3057 or by email at
aswisher@giltner.com.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cold Stone Creamery participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate on Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cactus Petes participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Attendees eat chocolate during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Black Bear Diner participated in the cake category during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Daniel Gardner gets after some dessert during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Canyon Ridge High School students serve up brownies during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Shannon Alvarez, with the Culinary Arts program at CSI, stands by during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Double-raspberry chocolate truffle is handed out during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Timeless chocolate raspberry cake by Cactus Petes is ready to be served during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Cakes are brought out for the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Yamilet Medina, with the Culinary Arts program at CSI, stands by during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Shari's Cafe participated in the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Silent auction items are displayed at the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
15th Annual Death by Chocolate
Jakers Joe DeBoard serves up unique desserts during the 15th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
