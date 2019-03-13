KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will screen “Dawson City: Frozen Time” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 21 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum, as part of its Big Idea Project: “Unraveled: Re-imagining the Colonization of the Americas.” Running time is two hours. The cost is $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members.
Director Bill Morrison used clips from hundreds of highly combustible nitrate silent-movie reels that were unearthed in 1978 in the Yukon River outpost of Dawson City, as well as archival photos and on-screen text, to present a ghostly history lesson about northern Canada’s turn-of-the-century gold rush and of Dawson City itself.
From the fires that frequently burned it to the ground, to the indigenous populations that were pushed aside by settlers, to the Hollywood and business luminaries that once lived there — including Donald Trump’s grandfather who began his fortune with a brothel — “Dawson City: Frozen Time” is a sweeping awe-inspiring study.
Morrison further conjured a sense of the past, and of life’s impermanence, through expert montages of long-forgotten silent dramas and comedies. Set to Alex Somers’ melancholy score, those faded corrupted black-and-white images feel like echoes from a distant era, here lovingly resurrected so that they might live again.
To buy tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org/performance-film/film/?mc_cid=2d7d23d57c&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
To see a film trailer, go to youtube.com/watch?v=oEbHM8Vsvlo&mc_cid=2d7d23d57c&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
