KETCHUM — As part of its upcoming Big Idea project “Unraveling: Re-imagining the Colonization of the Americas,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Arc of Justice,” a lecture by esteemed writer and best-selling author David Grann.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road, Ketchum.
Grann is a writer for the New Yorker and the best-selling author of “The Lost City of Z.” His latest book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” is a true crime tale that explores one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 30 weeks on the New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, it was also a finalist for the National Book Award.
Before joining the New Yorker in 2003, Grann was a senior editor at the New Republic and the executive editor of the Hill. His work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Atlantic and the Washington Post.
“The Lost City of Z” and several of Grann’s pieces for the New Yorker have already been adapted for the big screen, and a film adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now in production with Leonardo DiCaprio in a starring role and Martin Scorsese directing.
“David Grann is a masterful storyteller,” Katelyn Foley, SVCA director of education and humanities, said in a statement. “In this lecture, he will illuminate a piece of American history that is largely unknown. When members of the Osage Indian Nation became very rich due to the oil that was discovered on their land in the 1920s, murders spiked among tribe members. This story of recent colonization is a captivating connection to our current Big Idea.”
Tickets are $20 for SVCA members, $30 for non-members and $15 for students and educators. Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticketing fees.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
