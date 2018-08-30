FILER — Michael Mezmer paces the stage before showtime.
His act is ready; now he just needs an audience. He speaks into a microphone, enticing people to come and watch.
“This isn’t a kiddie show,” Mezmer said. “This is an awesome show.”
People start to flock to the first showing of Danger Magik on Tuesday.
Mezmer has been performing for five decades. In that time he’s performed in 25 countries, performed for Michael Jackson, and performed at the Twin Falls County Fair every other year for the past 10 years.
This year at the fair, Mezmer is premiering his Danger Magik act — his foray into dangerous stunts. He breaks an arrow on his neck. He sticks his hand in a wolf trap. And he swallows razor blades.
His show is not for the faint of heart.
His hypnosis show stars 18 members of the audience. Danger Magik, however, is all Mezmer — with the help of some audience assistants.
“People like to feel like how they do when they are a kid,” Mezmer said. “Magic lets people feel that.”
Mezmer warns the audience that these tricks are dangerous and they should not be attempted by amateurs.
In his opening act, “Blades,” he demonstrates that the razor blades are real and can most certainly cut tissue paper in two. He pulls out a small wine glass, pours grape juice into it and drinks. His eyes get large and animated, he really starts to milk it. He reaches into his mouth and pulls out a string of razor blades.
“Isn’t that incredible? That’s crazy,” Mezmer said.
He performs more, using a staple gun in a Russian roulette-style game.
Hypnosis comes into play as he prepares for the ending.
Mezmer uses self-hypnosis during his most dangerous magic acts. He said it’s a way of numbing himself through the pain of the show.
Hypnosis taps into the subconscious part of the brain, the same way that television or video games tap into a relaxed part of the brain, says Amy Loughmiller, owner of Intuitive Healing.
“Lot’s of people say they can’t be hypnotized,” Loughmiller said. “But we are hypnotized every day.”
Loughmiller’s hypnotherapy differs from Mezmer’s hypnosis in that it’s not nearly as flashy, but the same principles apply, she said.
Mezmer asks an audience member to hold a board for him. The two men stand in front of the stage, pressing an arrow and board between them.
There’s tension, and, for a slight moment, I worry the arrow will pierce his neck.
In the blink of an eye, it bends and snaps in two.
“That’s crazy,” Mezmer said.
Cue the applause.
The children in the audience are amazed.
He thanks the audience for their participation and starts cleaning up for the next show.
I walk on stage after everything is finished. We talk briefly and I mention that I was hoping to see the wolf-trap trick.
“I would’ve done it if you came up and said something,” Mezmer said.
“No, it’s fine,” I tell him. “I’ll just have to catch it another time.”
Mezmer walks across the stage and grabs the wolf trap. He sets up the trap, pulls out a stick and places it into the jaws of the trap. The stick is crushed in an instant.
The danger is much more present when you are up close, I thought to myself.
Mezmer braces his body. He places his right hand into the trap and it slams onto his wrist.
My heart is racing.
Mezmer tells me he has hypnotized himself to not feel the pain — but that seems hard to believe. For all of the theatrics of the performance, I realize that Danger Magik might actually come with real danger.
