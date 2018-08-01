TWIN FALLS — Drop in for ballroom dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Xrossway Ballroom. It’s free to the community, with everyone welcome.
Every beginner class covers the basic steps and turns of the most popular ballroom dances. Chris, Samantha and Kaishon will have you cutting a rug in minutes, even if you’ve never danced before.
No registration is required for this class. Just be ready to have some fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.