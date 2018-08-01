Subscribe for 33¢ / day
XrossWay Fitness and Life
Kaishon Hamann dances with his partner Dec. 12 at XrossWay Fitness and Life Center’s free social ballroom dance classes.

 TETONA DUNLAP, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Drop in for ballroom dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Xrossway Ballroom. It’s free to the community, with everyone welcome.

Every beginner class covers the basic steps and turns of the most popular ballroom dances. Chris, Samantha and Kaishon will have you cutting a rug in minutes, even if you’ve never danced before.

No registration is required for this class. Just be ready to have some fun.

