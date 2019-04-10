KETCHUM —The Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Film Series comes to a close with “Dakota 38” — an award-winning documentary film from director Silas Hagerty that remembers the 38 Dakota men who were killed Dec. 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
The film — part of the center’s current Big Idea project “Unraveling: Re-imagining the Colonization in the Americas” — will show free at 4:30 and 7 p.m. April 18 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Running time will be one hour 58 minutes.
In the spring of 2005, Jim Miller — a Native spiritual leader and Vietnam War veteran — found himself in a dream riding on horseback across the Great Plains of South Dakota. He arrived at a riverbank in Minnesota and saw 38 of his Dakota ancestors hanged. At the time, Miller knew nothing of the execution, which was ordered by Abraham Lincoln and took place on Dec. 26, 1862.
“When you have dreams, you know when they come from the creator,” Miller said in a statement. “As any recovered alcoholic, I made believe that I didn’t get it. I tried to put it out of my mind, yet it’s one of those dreams that bothers you night and day.”
Four years later, embracing the message of the dream, Miller and a group of riders retraced the 330-mile route on horseback from Lower Brule, S.D., to Mankato, Minn. — arriving at the hanging site on the anniversary of the execution.
“We can’t blame the Wasichus anymore,” Miller said. “We’re doing it to ourselves. We’re selling drugs. We’re killing our own people. That’s what this ride is about — healing.”
“Dakota 38” is the story of their journey — the blizzards they endure, the Native and non-Native communities that house and feed them along the way and the dark history they are beginning to wipe away.
“We are honored to be screening this film. It’s being offered to the community free of charge in alignment with the wishes of Silas Hagerty, the filmmaker,” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement. “The mission of this film is healing, and Silas asks that it be screened as a gift in line with Native healing practices. We will accept donations to cover the cost of the screening, but all are welcome. We do not want an admission fee to deter anyone from seeing this powerful film. I’d like to thank the Magic Lantern for helping us fulfill this request.”
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members.
To buy tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org/event-calendar/film-dakota-38-430pm-screening. To see the trailer, go to youtu.be/Hf3cLT2LwuE.
