Curry Junction: A restaurant at a crossroads

The pivot to a restaurant-centric store culminated in 2004 when Curry Junction underwent a $250,000 remodel. Much of the original building, a World War II-era quonset hut, is still intact, however. The interior still has that tubular quonset hut shape — the ceiling isn’t flat, it essentially curves down into the walls, in a semicircle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nickel said he hopes customers feel the down-home vibe when they step into the restaurant. It’d be hard not to. Curry Junction sells breakfast all day, and the restaurant’s two specialties are finger steaks and chicken-fried steak.

“Our finger steaks, I think, are probably the best you’ll find anywhere,” Nickel said. “I don’t care where you go.”

The down-home vibe doesn’t just come from the decor and the food. Nickel pointed out that a lot of his customers are farmers. The restaurant sits smack dab in a transition zone where commercial properties give way to ag land. The place seems to straddle two worlds — it has a Twin Falls phone number and a Filer address.

You can practically feel the nostalgia in the air here, and Nickel himself talked about how things have changed at his store over the years.