KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Winter Performing Arts Series will close with a concert by Grammy-nominated Cuban jazz artists Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez.
Pianist Rodríguez and percussionist Martinez are best known for their individual work, but they began collaborating on Rodríguez’s 2012 album “Invasion Parade.” Since that initial recording session, these dynamic musicians have occasionally performed together as a duo, leaving audiences mesmerized by their fearless and virtuosic playing. Each artist brings a different approach to the collaboration.
A protégé of Quincy Jones, Rodríguez was schooled in the rigorous classical conservatories of Havana. His artistry on the piano is informed as much by Bach and Stravinsky as it is by his Afro-Cuban and jazz roots. In contrast, Martinez’s musical training came from the streets of the Cayo Hueso neighborhood of Old Havana. Over the years, he has performed with Sting, Paul Simon and Wynton Marsalis. Together, these two master musicians will take the audience to a level of jazz that has never before been seen in Sun Valley.
Their performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at The Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S.
Ticket for SVCA members are $45 regular seating and $70 premium seating; for non-members, $55 regular and $80 premium; and students 18 and younger, $22.50 regular and $35 premium. Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticket fees.
All seats are reserved. To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
As part of the center’s Professional Residency Program, Rodríguez and Martinez will work in local schools during their time in the area.
