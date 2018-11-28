TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will feature three arts events in December:
The CSI Golden Girls will sponsor its annual Christmas recital called “Holly Jolly Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The group will present dancers age 2½ years to elite levels performing Christmas routines in tap, jazz, ballet and Hip Hop.
The CSI Honors Recital will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. This semi-annual performance will feature the best-of-the-best of the college’s music students.
The CSI Choirs Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Student choral ensembles will perform an evening of beautiful seasonal music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.