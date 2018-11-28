Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will feature three arts events in December:

The CSI Golden Girls will sponsor its annual Christmas recital called “Holly Jolly Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The group will present dancers age 2½ years to elite levels performing Christmas routines in tap, jazz, ballet and Hip Hop.

The CSI Honors Recital will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. This semi-annual performance will feature the best-of-the-best of the college’s music students.

The CSI Choirs Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Student choral ensembles will perform an evening of beautiful seasonal music.

