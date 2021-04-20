CSI Theater presents story of Wyoming hate crime in 'The Laramie Project'

If You Go

There are 50 in-person seats available for each show, with attendees required to be masked and socially distanced. The show will also be live-streamed through https://csi.veeps.com

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for local students. Buy tickets online at fineartscenter.csi.edu.

Friday's performance will be paired with a masked and socially distanced pop-up art gallery in the Fine Arts Foyer coordinated by Rebel Art Studios featuring art created by survivors of violence. Proceeds from Friday night's show, and the pop-up art gallery will be donated to the local Voices Against Violence chapter.