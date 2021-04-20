CSI Theater presents story of Wyoming hate crime in 'The Laramie Project'

TWIN FALLS — After working for more than a year to put it on, the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department, Voices Against Violence and Rebel Arts Studio will present the play "The Laramie Project" opening Wednesday.
In the spring of 2020, The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department was working to perform the play in collaboration with Voices Against Violence and Rebel Art Studios. The production was intended to be paired with a pop-up art gallery to raise funds and awareness for the victims of violence in the community. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the project had to be put on hold. One year later, the project is finally being realized and presented to the community.
The collaborative team will present the play "The Laramie Project" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the Fine Arts Theater. Directed by CSI Theater Assistant Professor Shane Brown, "The Laramie Project" is the story of the 1998 murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard, who was brutally beaten and left to die on the plains outside Laramie, Wyoming, because he was gay. Over the next year, a team of writers and actors from Tectonic Theater Project took six trips to Laramie, where they interviewed citizens of the town – some unconnected with the tragedy, and some intimately involved. The company created "The Laramie Project," a theatrical examination of the immediate reactions of Shepard’s community to his murder and to the underlying bigotry and hatred that enabled it. The play has since been seen by over 30 million people around the world.
“This will be the first show we get to do in a year where the actors will not be masked while performing on stage,” director Shane Brown said. “We are very proud of how our CSI Fine Arts community has worked hard during the pandemic to keep everyone safe while still providing quality performing arts for our community, and are excited to be able to present a show that lends itself to being safely distanced on stage so we can show our faces.”
The cast of the show consists of students from CSI and local community members who will be recognizable to those familiar with theater in the Magic Valley, including CSI Director of Community Education Camille Barigar, CSI theater instructor Burcu Seyben, Dilettante’s director Lori Henson, as well as local theater talents Laura Leavitt, Dustin Hobdey, Dustin Garth Blackburn and Daniel Gardner.