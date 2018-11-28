Try 3 months for $3
The Puppet Tree

Concept on a theme: dictator, manipulation, dependency, slavery, etc. Dictator's arm holds strings for manipulation on black background.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are now available for the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s performance of “The Puppet Tree.” The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5—8 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.

A collage of puppets, live actors and other creatures, this production highlights stories, poems and music for children as created by the noted artist Shel Silverstein. It’s a holiday gift for family audiences.

Tickets are: $10 adults and $5 seniors or students — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.

