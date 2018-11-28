TWIN FALLS — Tickets are now available for the College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s performance of “The Puppet Tree.” The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5—8 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.
A collage of puppets, live actors and other creatures, this production highlights stories, poems and music for children as created by the noted artist Shel Silverstein. It’s a holiday gift for family audiences.
Tickets are: $10 adults and $5 seniors or students — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
