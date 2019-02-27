TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s season continues with “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. March 6 through March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee March 9.
“She Kills Monsters” is a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games. It tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 1990s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. This performance is rated PG for some mild language and stronger themes.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or by visiting the CSI Box Office.
