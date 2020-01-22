TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band is looking for community members, including high-school musicians, who can play at least moderately difficult music to join the ensemble.
The band is directed by George K. Halsell and will rehearse from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Interested individuals are invited to attend the rehearsals, beginning Jan. 27. The performance is scheduled for April 28.
There is no cost to join the symphonic band. For more information, contact Halsell at 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
