TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Entitled “A Holiday Basket,” the concert will feature a variety of holiday and other music.

Under the direction of George K. Halsell, the band will play several selections by British composers including: “Malta, G.C.” by Sir Arnold Bax, “Passacaglia” by Cyril Scott, “Prelude to Revelry” by Gordon Jacob and “Serenade” by Derek Bourgeois.

The evening’s performance will also include “Apparitions” by Brian Balmages, “Dedicatory Overture” by Clifton Williams, “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin, Calvin Custer’s arrangement of the “English Coventry Carol” and will close with “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.

For more information, call Dr. Halsell at 208-732-6767 or email ghalsell@csi.edu.

