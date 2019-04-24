TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band will hold a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Directed by faculty member George K. Halsell, the concert will have the theme “Magical Mozart.”
French horn soloist Elizabeth Davidson will play the “Concerto No. 3 in E-flat Major” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Davidson, a Burley native and graduate of Capital High School in Boise, is a first-year music major at CSI.
Enjoy the overture to Mozart’s comic opera “The Impresario,” “Agüero” by the Basque composer José Franco Ribate, the “British Eighth March” by American composer Zo Elliott, Vaclav Nelhybel’s exciting “Festivo,” a beautiful arrangement of” Loch Lomond” by Frank Ticheli, Percy Grainger’s delightful “The Immovable Do” and “Chorale and Alleluia” by Howard Hanson.
The evening performance will also feature the CSI Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble performing “Down in the River,” arranged by Nampa-based composer David Gluck.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call Halsell at 208-732-6767.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.