TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Stage Door Series will present “Inside Daughters of Salome” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Inspirata Dance Project will perform an inside peek of its summer 2019 production featuring refugee stories set by Cindy Jones and new works set by Lauren Edson and Ashley Sandau.
The project believes in cultivating collaborations and is dedicated to the continued development of dance and dance education — providing an environment for choreographers and dancers to explore, create and share their work.
The CSI Stage Door Series offers intimate arts experiences where both performers and audience members are on the stage itself. Presentations are designed to be thought-provoking and a little out of the ordinary — whether it’s because of the intimate setting, the material performed or the collaborations involved.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
