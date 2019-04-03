TWIN FALLS —The College of Southern Idaho Stage Door Series will present “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or by visiting the CSI Box Office or at the door.
She led an army to victory, crowned a king, took on the entire Catholic Church and was dead by age 19. Joan of Arc is the most-documented figure of the 15th century, and yet myths about her pervade the history books to this day.
In “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” by Carolyn Gage, the audience will discover the real Jeanne Romee, and through her story, the brutal institutional misogyny that women continue to face. Drawn from the detailed records of her two trials — including hundreds of testimonies by all involved in her short life — “The Second Coming” finally tells the truth about the simple minded virginal peasant girl who was anything but.
Jennifer Miller performs this one-woman show that explores not only the experience of “Joan of Arc,” but relates that experience to contemporary women. Join her and discover the defiant, irreverent, clever and unrepentant Jeanne who remained unfailingly true to her own visions.
The CSI Stage Door Series, intimate arts experiences where both performers and audience members are on the stage itself, are designed to be thought-provoking and a little out of the ordinary — whether it’s because of the intimate setting, the material performed, the way it is presented or the collaborations involved.
For more information, call 208-732-6788.
