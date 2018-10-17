TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Stage Door Series will present “Project Flux: Sentences” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Over the last year, Project Flux director Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill sat in on the creative writing classes at the Idaho State Penitentiary taught by CSI instructor Shane Brown. Inspired by that experience and the writings of the prisoners, Lydia choreographed a full-length dance performance for Project Flux — a contemporary dance company based in Boise — that explores regret, longing, redemption and life behind bars.
Seating is limited to 100 people. This show is rated PG-13.
The CSI Stage Door Series — intimate arts experiences where both performers and audience members are on the stage itself — are designed to be thought-provoking and a little out of the ordinary. Coming into play are the intimate setting, the material performed, the way it is presented and the collaborations involved.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students — available by calling 732-6288, visiting tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office or at the door.
