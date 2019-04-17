{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Chamber Choir and Madrigals will present their Spring Sing: A Night at the Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Both choirs will take you on a journey through music from the stage as well as choral work that is simply theatrical in nature. The concert will include titles from opera, musical theater, world dance music and poignant folk songs. Works by Verdi, Bernstein, Offenbach and Pasek & Paul will be included.

Admission is free, but donations to the CSI Music Department Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.

