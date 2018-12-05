Try 1 month for 99¢
Recital

Pictured from lower left corner, moving counterclockwise: Elizabeth Davidson, Tanner Brooks, Jessica Paul, Marissa Crofts, Mason Wittman, Teresa Daily, Emma Thompson, Emilee Rocha, Annette Hansen. Not pictured: Alex Hudson and Andrew Coleman.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Music Department will present its Honors Recital at 2 p.m. Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Outstanding music students in piano, cello, guitar, organ, French horn and voice will perform. The music of Haydn, Brahms, Chopin, Muczynski and others will be featured.

Student performers are: Mason Wittman, Alex Hudson, Emilee Rocha, Annette Hansen, Elizabeth Davidson, Marissa Crofts, Teresa Daily, Emma Thompson, Jessica Paul, Tanner Brooks and Andrew Coleman — students of CSI music faculty members George Halsell, Sue Miller, Serena Jenkins Clark, Megan Andrews and Michael Frew.

The recital is open to the public. Donations to the music scholarship fund will be appreciated.

