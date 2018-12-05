TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Music Department will present its Honors Recital at 2 p.m. Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Outstanding music students in piano, cello, guitar, organ, French horn and voice will perform. The music of Haydn, Brahms, Chopin, Muczynski and others will be featured.
Student performers are: Mason Wittman, Alex Hudson, Emilee Rocha, Annette Hansen, Elizabeth Davidson, Marissa Crofts, Teresa Daily, Emma Thompson, Jessica Paul, Tanner Brooks and Andrew Coleman — students of CSI music faculty members George Halsell, Sue Miller, Serena Jenkins Clark, Megan Andrews and Michael Frew.
The recital is open to the public. Donations to the music scholarship fund will be appreciated.
