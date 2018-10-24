TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Dance Department will present its annual performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The CSI Choir will also sing a medley of spooky songs.
All kids at the show will get Halloween candy, as well as a chance to take pictures with the "Thriller" performers.
Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.
Bring non-perishable foods when you come to see "Thriller" because CSI Student Services has opened Gilbert's Pantry to assist CSI students who are food-deficient. A donation box is in front of the CSI Community Education office in the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Gilbert's pantry is in need of the following: canned fruit, applesauce, canned soups, chili, canned veggies, instant potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, peanut butter, canned tuna, jam/jelly, juice, cooking oil, salt/pepper, sugar and cereal.
