Thriller
Jessica Gonzalez, right, rises from the dead as she performs Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ with other dancers from the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Dance Department will present its annual performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The CSI Choir will also sing a medley of spooky songs.

All kids at the show will get Halloween candy, as well as a chance to take pictures with the "Thriller" performers.

Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.  

Bring non-perishable foods when you come to see "Thriller" because CSI Student Services has opened Gilbert's Pantry to assist CSI students who are food-deficient. A donation box is in front of the CSI Community Education office in the CSI Fine Arts Center.

Gilbert's pantry is in need of the following: canned fruit, applesauce, canned soups, chili, canned veggies, instant potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, peanut butter, canned tuna, jam/jelly, juice, cooking oil, salt/pepper, sugar and cereal.

