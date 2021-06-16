CSI Refugee Center invites community to experience other cultures on World Refugee Day

TWIN FALLS — In the midst of local fairs and festivals, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center is giving local residents the opportunity to travel the world from the comfort of the Twin Falls City Park.
Tara McFarland grew up a stone’s throw away from Twin Falls in Malta. After working for a local factory for several years, McFarland was laid off during the 2008-2009 recession. Looking for employment, a temporary work agency sent her information about the CSI Refugee Center, which was desperately looking for a receptionist.
“When I worked at the factory, I worked with some of the Bosnian and former Yugoslavian refugees that were working there, and I got to know some of them and speak with them and got to hear some of their stories,” McFarland said. “When the temp agency said, ‘Do you know anything about refugees?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’”
McFarland filled the available position and has now been with the center for over 11 years, making the leap from a part-time receptionist to a full-time community liaison, among other titles, including match grant coordinator and event coordinator.
In that time, she has done as much as she can to learn everything possible about refugee resettlement.
The CSI Refugee Center is an organization that helps newly-arrived refugees find and furnish homes, learn English, understand American culture, apply for jobs, and pursue educational opportunities. The center is federally funded, and refugees do not have to be CSI students to work with the organization.
Under federal law, a refugee is someone who is of special humanitarian concern to the United States, is persecuted in their country of origin based on a protected group with which they identify, and has not resettled in another country. Refugees who reside within the US have received a referral to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, have filled out an application and been interviewed by the appropriate authorities, and have proven that they meet the necessary criteria.
In most cases, McFarland said, refugees don’t choose what country they relocate to. While some refugees find themselves fleeing their war-torn home countries, others begin the process of becoming a refugee to escape prison sentences or death because of the color of their skin or their same-sex marriage.
Those whose applications are approved receive a medical examination, a cultural orientation, help with their travel plans, and a loan for their travel to the U.S. The CSI Refugee Center steps in once they have made it to the U.S.
Each year, the CSI Refugee Center hosts an event to celebrate World Refugee Day and to give Twin Falls residents the opportunity to learn more about different cultures and to hear stories from local refugees.
“I think there’s a lot of misinformation about who refugees are, why they’re here and how they got here,” McFarland said. “Events like this, if you come into it with an open mind and an open heart, will put to bed a lot of those misconceptions or misinformation that’s out there that people may be worried or concerned about.”
This year’s event marks the return of in-person festivities after the CSI Refugee Center was forced to adapt last year’s celebration in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Refugee Day event was hosted online with the help of the refugee center in Boise and included a series of videos that told the story of several refugees and their journeys to the U.S.
“I don’t think that really had as much impact or generated as much interest in the refugee process as an actual, in-person event does,” McFarland said.
The 2021 Twin Falls Refugee Day event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Twin Falls City Park. Attendees will find an array of food options from several countries — such as Iraq, Iran, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and more. Additionally, refugees who the center has worked with will be available to speak with attendees who are interested in learning more about their cultures, the refugee process and why they were forced to leave their countries of origin.
To wrap up the night, the CSI Refugee Center has worked with refugee clients to host a number of performances, including song, dance and glass art. Unlike previous years, this event will span the entire length of the park and allow for a space that is “safe for Americans and safe for refugees,” McFarland said.