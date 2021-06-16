CSI Refugee Center invites community to experience other cultures on World Refugee Day

Under federal law, a refugee is someone who is of special humanitarian concern to the United States, is persecuted in their country of origin based on a protected group with which they identify, and has not resettled in another country. Refugees who reside within the US have received a referral to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, have filled out an application and been interviewed by the appropriate authorities, and have proven that they meet the necessary criteria.

In most cases, McFarland said, refugees don’t choose what country they relocate to. While some refugees find themselves fleeing their war-torn home countries, others begin the process of becoming a refugee to escape prison sentences or death because of the color of their skin or their same-sex marriage.

Those whose applications are approved receive a medical examination, a cultural orientation, help with their travel plans, and a loan for their travel to the U.S. The CSI Refugee Center steps in once they have made it to the U.S.

Each year, the CSI Refugee Center hosts an event to celebrate World Refugee Day and to give Twin Falls residents the opportunity to learn more about different cultures and to hear stories from local refugees.