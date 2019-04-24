{{featured_button_text}}
An Evening of Dance

Enjoy An Evening of Dance May 3.

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Dance Department will present An Evening of Dance at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. New works from the 2018-19 season will be performed.

Admission is free, but any donations will be appreciated and go to the David Croasdaile Dance Endowment, which provides dance scholarships and training.

