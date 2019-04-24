TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Dance Department will present An Evening of Dance at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. New works from the 2018-19 season will be performed.
Admission is free, but any donations will be appreciated and go to the David Croasdaile Dance Endowment, which provides dance scholarships and training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.