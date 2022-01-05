 Skip to main content
CSI Piano Celebration Series presents the Brava Piano Duo

The Brava Piano Duo

The Brava Piano Duo features CSI Piano Professor Sue Miller and local pianist Allison Bangerter.

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next performance in the in the CSI Piano Celebration Series, “The Brava Piano Duo,” which will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Brava Piano Duo features CSI Piano Professor Sue Miller and local pianist Allison Bangerter in a tantalizing evening of two-piano music. With selections ranging from the haunting Ballet from Orpheus and Eurydice by Gluck, to a Busoni arrangement of a Mozart piano concerto, to toe-tapping arrangements of favorite songs by American composer George Gershwin, this concert is sure to have something to please every listener.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available by emailing smiller@csi.edu or by coming into the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.

