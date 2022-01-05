CSI Piano Celebration Series presents the Brava Piano Duo

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next performance in the in the CSI Piano Celebration Series, “The Brava Piano Duo,” which will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Brava Piano Duo features CSI Piano Professor Sue Miller and local pianist Allison Bangerter in a tantalizing evening of two-piano music. With selections ranging from the haunting Ballet from Orpheus and Eurydice by Gluck, to a Busoni arrangement of a Mozart piano concerto, to toe-tapping arrangements of favorite songs by American composer George Gershwin, this concert is sure to have something to please every listener.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available by emailing smiller@csi.edu or by coming into the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.

