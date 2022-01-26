 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI Piano Celebration Series presents Nyle Matsuoka

Pianist Nyle Matsuoka

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next performance in the College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration Series featuring Nyle Matsuoka, which will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Austin-based pianist Nyle Matsuoka enjoys a rigorous career as a performer, vocal collaborator, and coach. Finding his niche in opera, he held the position of principal coach and Pianist with Austin Opera for six seasons. Nyle has had a pleasure of working with such legendary artists as Samuel Ramey and Frederica von Stade. For his Piano Celebration recital, Nyle has selected a diverse and personal program that features art song and operatic transcriptions, Russian masterpieces, and hidden American gems.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available by emailing smiller@csi.edu or by coming into the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.

