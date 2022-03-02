 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSI Piano Celebration series brings back Brent Jensen with pianist Bill Anschell

  • 0
Bill Anschell and Brent Jensen

The Brent Jensen/Bill Anschell Duo will perform March 18 at CSI.

 Courtesy

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the last performance in the in the CSI Piano Celebration Series, “The Brent Jensen/Bill Anschell Duo,” which will take place in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Pianist Bill Anschell and saxophonist Brent Jensen have found each other molto simpatico when freely improvising on standards. Astute listeners as well as players, the two musicians often sound as if one mind is guiding ten fingers as they dissect familiar music in the course of playing it, examining and comparing fragments before reassembling a song.

Tickets are $10/adults, $8/seniors, and $6/students and are available by emailing smiller@csi.edu or by coming into the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News