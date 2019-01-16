TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration series will present Kevin Ahfat, the National Federation of Music Clubs Young Artist, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Leaving no question about his riveting presentation and technical finesse, pianist Kevin Ahfat is poised to become one of the young heirs of the classical piano realm with a bold, boundary-pushing, millennial style matched by refined execution. Possessing a balanced mix of expressiveness and virtuosity, Ahfat summons plenty of thunder power in the big moments but clearly values musicianship over mere showmanship.
Ahfat is a two-time winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition and has won top prizes at numerous competitions worldwide, including the Schimmel International Piano Competition, Steinway & Sons Concerto Competition and the inaugural Seattle Symphony International Piano Competition.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office. For more information, call 208-732-6788.
