TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration series will present the Ezola/Olson Duo in “Evening of Piano Duos” at 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

For more than 200 years, piano duos have been a popular part of the keyboard repertory, challenging performers and entertaining audiences alike. In this recital, Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson — faculty members at Utah State University — will present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries. They will share some of the unique history of this genre, the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos, as well as the demands and benefits of ensemble playing for pianists.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office. For more information, call 208-732-6788.

