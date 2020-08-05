CSI pianist's video from Snake River Canyon wins in international competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Andrew Coleman hoped playing at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon would elevate his chances of winning an online international music competition.

Cue the music. Because it worked.

The College of Southern Idaho piano student was named one of 20 finalists in the “Play with Ray” competition hosted by violinist and social media star Ray Chen. The competition paired Chen’s performance of Fritz Kreisler’s “Leibesleid” with winning submissions.

Coleman was one of 20 videos selected out of more than 240 applicants from 42 countries. He also received $500.

In 2019, the Los Angeles Philharmonic launched the popular “Play With Ray” competition, which offered a chance to play with Chen onstage at the Hollywood Bowl. This year’s competition was moved to an online format because of COVID-19.

Coleman said he had a Zoom call with Chen on July 19. Last year Coleman met Chen at music camp in Sun Valley and had a chance to see him perform live.

Coleman’s video was the first featured in Chen’s video announcement.

“I can’t believe that first guy had his piano on a lake,” Chen said in the video. “It still boggles my mind how he did that.”