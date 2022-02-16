CSI Music Department presents March concerts

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Music Department will present two student concerts to kick off the spring semester. Both of these concerts are presented free of charge, although donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund at the door are always appreciated.

The CSI Symphonic Band will be performing “March Mayhem” at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Join us for an exciting performance by the Symphonic Band featuring classic pieces by Mozart, Strauss and Stravinsky as well as music from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. The concert debut an opening performance by the college’s newest ensemble: Sci-fi Jazz.

The CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration returns at 7:30 p.m. on March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Now in its second decade, the Spring Jazz Collaboration has become a “must see” event! This year’s collaboration features the CSI Jazz Ensemble, the (little) Big Band, Jazz Combos, Chamber Choir and the Madrigals. Selections include music made famous by Stan Kenton, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, and The Manhattan Transfer, and features soloists Rick Speicher on trumpet, Jo Ann Sanchez on vocals, and Jeff Fox on tenor sax.

For more information, contact Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288.

