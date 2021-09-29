CSI Music Department presents 2 fall concerts

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Music Department will present two student concerts to kick off the fall semester. Both of these concerts are presented free of charge, although donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund at the door are always appreciated.

The CSI Music Department will be performing “Sunset Serenade” at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 on the patio between the Fine Arts Center and Taylor building featuring feel-good music presented the Chamber Choir, Chamber Jazz, Madrigals and Big Band. Choral selections include works by William Bennet, Pepper Choplin, René Clausen, and John Rutter. Jazz group selections include songs by Miles Davis, Bronislaw Kaper, and Richard Rodgers. Wear a jacket, bring a blanket, and enjoy an hour of live music as the sun sets on our beautiful campus! Seating will be provided, but some patrons may wish to bring their own chairs and sit at a greater distance from others.