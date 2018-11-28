Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

The group includes exciting young talent from the Magic Valley, as well as some of the best jazz musicians from the area.

The ensemble will debut two original arrangements, one with a Latin flavor and the other a seasonal favorite. Also, Alex Hudson will lend her beautiful vocals for a Christmas tune or two.

This concert will be free, but donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund will be appreciated.

