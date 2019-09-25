TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Horticulture Program will hold the Ugly Kernel Farm Run at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road.
The children’s race, ages 6 to 12, will start at 4 p.m. The 13-years-and-older race will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The course will take participants from the picnic pavilion on the farm north through the U-Pick Garden, around the wetlands, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a six-acre corn field to the finish line in the parking lot at the farm. There will be up to 20 obstacles and plenty of mud along the 1¼ miles of the course and an after-party with drinks, food, music and fun for all who participate.
The cost is $25 for runners 13 and older and $15 for runners ages 6-12. The cost will increase to $30 per person on the day of the race. All participants will receive a T-shirt and decal for competing.
Public parking will be at the Eldon Evans Expo Center across the street from the farm on North College Road.
To register, go to csi.edu/uglykernel. For more information, call 208-732-6431 or email cmunns@csi.edu.
