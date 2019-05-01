{{featured_button_text}}
Recital

CSI Honors Recital students will perform Saturday. Pictured from left, back row: Arika Gourley, Alex Hudson, Jeremiah Acosta, Mason Wittman, Annette Hansen and Marissa Crofts. Front row: Allie Myers, Tanner Brooks, Nick Overton and Monica Carillo-Casas.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Music Department will hold its Honors Recital at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Outstanding music students will perform on trumpet, cello, guitar, piano, with voice and in the first Student String Chamber Ensemble. The music of Bach, Brahms, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and others will be featured. The Music Student of the Year Award will also be presented.

Performing students are Marissa Crofts, Mason Wittman, Annette Hansen, Alex Hudson, Allie Myers, Andrew Coleman, Jeremiah Acosta, Tanner Brooks, Nick Overton, Anna Turner, Arika Gourley and Monica Carillo-Casas. They are students of the CSI music faculty: George Halsell, Michael Frew, Sue Miller, Megan Slade and Serena Jenkins Clark.

This recital is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 to go to the music scholarship fund. A reception will follow the performance.

