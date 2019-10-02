TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will host “Unsettling the Bear River Massacre: Rewriting Its History and Implications” at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The event is free of charge.
The single largest massacre of native persons in U. S. history occurred in 1863 near Preston. On a sub-zero winter morning, about 400 men, women and children of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation were slaughtered while camped in their winter home. Their village was burned to the ground, the bodies were left unburied and nothing was written about it for 100 years. The Indian problem had been settled.
Crete Brown, who researched the massacre, and Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band, will present on the massacre, its implications for non-native people and the progress the tribe has made in reclaiming the massacre site, building a memorial and rewriting this chapter in U.S. history.
Brown is of mixed European and Native American descent. Her work represents an integration of transformative learning methods with indigenous worldviews as taught by her teacher, Ben Pease of the Crow Nation. She is a long-term social and environmental justice advocate and a licensed clinical social worker in private practice. Her internationally published book, “Unsettling the Bear River Massacre” will be available for purchase.
Parry serves on the board of directors for the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville, Utah, the board of directors for the Utah State Museum and the advisory board for the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He received the 2017 Esto Perpetua Award, given to the person who preserves and promotes history in the state of Idaho. His passions in life are his family, including his tribal family.
For more information, call Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288.
