TWIN FALLS — Coming soon to the College of Southern Idaho: A straw fort, slingshots, checkers, tic-tac-toe, giant Jenga, life-size characters, dance performances, horse-drawn carriage rides, and yes, a corn maze.
The 16th annual CSI Corn Maze and its associated activities will operate from Sept. 28-Oct. 27 this year. It will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
The six-acre field is at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road.
Visitors can expect a warming fire each evening along with hot chocolate, soda, water, candy, cupcakes and other treats for sale. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served on the weekends.
General admission is $4 per person, with children three and younger free. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Pathways are six feet wide and can accommodate wheelchairs, strollers and other assistive devices — but the terrain is a little bumpy. All who visit the maze after dark are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and dress for the weather.
The CSI’s Council of Horticulture Students oversees the project.
“This year’s theme is Mario Brothers,” said horticulture instructor and club advisor Chance Munns in a statement. “We want to give out free 3D printed Mario Brothers toys to the first 300 kids who bring a ticket from the Southern Idaho Kid’s Magazine, which was distributed to all schools in the valley.”
The CSI Corn Maze is a multi-student-organization fundraiser to support the horticulture, equine, Delta Psi, dance, welding and agriculture clubs. Money raised will go to Turkeys to Fight Hunger, Toys for Tots, Home Hospice, Adopted Christmas Families and Safe House for Kids. Funds will also help defray the cost for CSI students to attend conferences and classes through scholarships and support.
