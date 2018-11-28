TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Explosion Box Albums” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor 276 on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. Instructed by Diane Gause, the cost of the class will be $25, plus $25 for supplies paid to the instructor.
An explosion box album is a mini-album that can also double as a gift box. On the outside, it looks like an ordinary box, but lifting the lid reveals multiple layers that can each be decorated the way you want, with plenty of room left to hide a surprise gift. Enjoy using your imagination to design your own box.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. Call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
